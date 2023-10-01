Drake gifts $50,000 to a fan at his show after his girlfriend left him

Drake has been applauded after gifting a heartbroken fan who had been dumped $50,000 at his show in Miami.

During his ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ stop in Miami on September 29, Drake noticed a male fan holding up a sign that revealed he recently got dumped by his girlfriend.

The message on the sign, which cleverly referenced two of the rapper’s albums, read: “I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss.”

“That’s a good sign to pick tonight,” Drake said upon spotting it. “Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’d do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some sh*t like that.”

He continued: “So she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight to the Drake show?! What the f**k is wrong with her? And you in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on? Aye, you know what?”

Drake offers $50,000 to recently dumped fan at his show

The crowd then began chanting “F**k that b*tch,” while the Canadian rapper attempted to calm them down by saying: “Alright, that’s a little aggressive.”

“You know what? She’s gonna feel real f**ked up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands so you gon’ flex on her tonight. That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but f**k that young lady,” Drake concluded, sparking an ecstatic reaction from the fan.

The moment was captured by other concert attendees and posted to TikTok, where Drizzy was praised for the generous gift. “What a lucky dude. You gotta love Drake,” one user commented. “That’s real af. Ik 50k ain’t much to him but it’s a lot for a fan who saved up for your concert,” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time that the ‘Rich Flex’ hitmaker has blessed a fan during his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour.’ On Monday, Drake gifted a newly married couple a fully paid honeymoon after they canceled theirs to attend his show.



