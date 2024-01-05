OnlyFans model claims her boobs won’t stop growing and reveals diagnosis

Australian OnlyFans creator and TikToker Tasha Paige has addressed viewers’ questions about her chest that keeps growing. Tasha revealed her surprising diagnosis in a TikTok video.

An OnlyFans star stunned fans after revealing why her “nips and t**s” have been getting bigger recently.

Tasha Paige, from Queensland, Australia, has been questioned by fans about why her chest size seems to have changed recently. But the content creator now has answers to the drastic change, joking things “finally caught up to her”.

Article continues after ad

In a recent TikTok video, she discussed the questions she’s been getting from fans recently and revealed the reason behind the changes to her body.

Article continues after ad

OnlyFans star reveals reason her boobs keep growing

The OnlyFans star shocked fans when found out she was pregnant just days into 2024. In a clip, which gained more than 19,000 likes on TikTok, she shared a video of herself holding a positive Clearblue pregnancy test as she said: “I’m pregnant. Happy new year.

“It all caught up. It all caught up with me. And you know what? That’s why my [boobs] have been so sore and growing. So everything makes sense now.”

Article continues after ad

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Speaking to her fans on TikTok about her news in a follow-up video, she explained that she knew she was because she felt “weaker at the gym” and her chest size was getting bigger.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I even had a few people on my site ask me like before I even knew they were like, ‘are you pregnant?’ I just because I knew my boobs were growing – that’s a good thing, I guess – but the pregnancy thing, I don’t know,” Tasha said.

Article continues after ad

“It makes so much sense because I’ve been going to gym and I’ve been so weak. You know, just before you get your period and you’re lifting weights and you’re a little bit weaker? That was me.

“But that’s been me for like weeks on end. So everything makes sense now. I have a GP appointment today. I need to get an ultrasound, so that’ll be fun. My poor GP man, the things that I throw at them, like the curve balls, like I was only in there a few weeks ago for something else and they’re like ‘b***h, what are you doing?'”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Commenting on the video, viewers weren’t sure whether or not to be happy for Tasha.

One person wrote: “Congratulations or my condolences.”

Another viewer said: “Whatever you decide remember it’s your body your choice.”

“Giiirrrrlllllll omgggggggg this is wild,” a third person commented.