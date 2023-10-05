OnlyFans star gives fan lifetime subscription after he gets her name tattooed

OnlyFans star Minki Minna took to TikTok to document a fan getting a lifetime subscription to her content after getting her name tattooed on his wrist.

Fans are known to make some bold moves in order to get their favorite celebrities to notice them. From Amouranth being given $70,000 in cash by a fan to getting noticed by Drake after throwing her size 36G bra on stage, celebs will never know what their fans’ next moves might be.

Australian Onlyfans creator Minki Minna, 22, is one of the latest online personalities to get a surprise from one of their fans. Minki posted a video on TikTok documenting the encounter where a man she’d just met offered to have her name tattooed in exchange for a lifetime subscription to her OnlyFans.

Minki appears in front of the camera in the video, telling the viewers: “OMG. This guy I met 20 minutes ago is getting my name tattooed on his wrist if I give him a lifelong sub to my OnlyFans.”

The video goes on to show them both in a tattoo studio where the man is seen signing a form before it cuts to the tattoo artist printing the stencil of the tattoo.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe this is actually happening,” Minki wrote.

The man shows Minki the stencil on him for her approval before he sits down to get it permanently tattooed on his wrist.

After the tattooing is completed, the man shows Minki the end result, which is her first name written in cursive with a heart next to it. “Subscription sent,” she added.

Viewers have mixed reactions about the tattoo deal

Her fans were divided over the footage with some claiming the man got a great deal and others saying he would regret it later.

“Bargain if you ask me,” one person commented.

Another said: That’s unreal but hey that’s a free sub for life.”

A third person wrote: “That’ll be a great one to explain to any future girlfriends.”

However, not all OnlyFans creators are lucky enough to have as supportive fans as Minki. Tana Mongeau recently revealed that she’s had to hire $30,000-a-month security after one of her OnlyFans subscribers turned into a stalker.

