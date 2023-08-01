Was Pusha T attacked by Drake fans? Viral video of stage attack explained

A video of Pusha T being at the receiving end of an attack from people who are presumed to be Drake fans while he was performing has gone viral on the internet.

The latest phenomenon of fans throwing things at celebrities is becoming a trend as many performers have already had these experiences, Cardi B is the latest celebrity to be splashed with a drink while performing, prompting her to launch her microphone at the spectator.

Now, a video has gone viral of Pusha T being inundated with objects being launched at him, forcing the rapper to take shelter off stage.

The American rapper was busy delivering a power-packed performance and it is not new information that Drake and Pusha have bad blood between them, leading many to believe that this video sees Drake fans attacking Pusha.

However, it turns out the video was old and resurfaced in between their never-ending beef with each other.

The video is from November 2018 when viewers presumed to be Drake fans ambushed him on stage while Pusha T was performing in Toronto, Canada.

As per reports at the time, the rapper’s security was shocked by the concertgoers’ behavior, leading to a physical altercation. This led to three people being hospitalized and the old footage went viral as Drake took a dig at Pusha T.

He also subtlely shaded Pharell Williams in Travis Scott’s new album, Utopia, as he rapped: “I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss/Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t/Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis/They not even wearing that s**t.”

However, Pusha T has been the center of attention for a while as, on July 15, Raphouse TV revealed that a bot army is spreading misinformation about the rapper.

Some of these statements are derogatory and malicious but there seems to be no pattern or sense to these tweets that are directed at the rapper. Some fans have even speculated that the Hotline Bling rapper might have been behind these online attacks.

The rappers have been feuding with each other for a long time, and while many assume this footage to be courtesy of Drake fans, there’s no proof tying them to the Toronto-born rapper.