Drake fans convinced rapper fired back after Kendrick Lamar ‘Like That’ diss

Drake fans were convinced the rapper fired back at Kendrick Lamar after a diss track titled ‘Like That’ was released on March 22.

Kendrick Lamar reignited the feud between him and Drake with the March 22 release of ‘Like That,’ found on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album.

The beef has been years in the making, with each party having released their own diss tracks across various albums.

Things between rap’s elite came to a head during a recent Drake concert when he seemed to fire back at Lamar over the diss. While it’s unclear if it is true, fans were convinced Drake’s emotional speech was a direct response.

“Lotta people asking me how I’m feeling,” he began. “I’m gonna let you know how I’m feeling. Listen. The way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f**king self.”

“Cause you know how I’m feeling? I got my f**king head up, my back straight,” he continued. “I’m 10 f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n***a that could ever f**k with me on this Earth in my life.”

When the Drake video surfaced, fans were quick on Twitter/X to express their thoughts about the situation.

“Kendrick done turned this n***a into a motivational speaker,” said one user.

“It’s crazy how Drake raps anytime anyone says anything about him, except when Kendrick does,” mentioned another.

“All this yapping won’t change the fact that Kendrick is still a better rapper,” chimed in a third.