Bobbi Althoff is “actually broke” as she maxes out credit cards to film podcasts

Viral podcaster Bobbi Althoff revealed during her visit to The BFFs Podcast that she’s had to max out credit cards in order to film podcasts, as she hasn’t seen any of the money she’s been earning yet.

Over the last few weeks, TikToker and podcaster Bobbi Althoff has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to her deadpan attitude in interviews with her most viral video being a recent episode with Drake.

With her newfound virality, Bobbi has been appearing on various tv shows and podcasts for interviews, and her latest appearance was with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry on the BFFs Pod.

In a clip posted on the BFFs TikTok page with the text “Bobbi is actually broke,” overlayed on top, Bobbi revealed how she’s managing to pay for all the traveling she’s done recently.

Bobbi hasn’t actually made any money yet

During the pod, Dave asked Bobbi if she was making a lot of money yet.

“I haven’t actually seen any of the money,” she replied. “I’m waiting on TikTok to give me any money right now. People think I’m joking about being in debt. I’m not. I put every penny I’ve had into this podcast.”

Portnoy mentioned that her podcast doesn’t seem like it would cost much money, and Althoff explained what she’s had to purchase.

“Like, Flights. Everything. Even to come here I’ve spent like $2,000. That’s money I don’t have yet, I put it on a credit card. I’m like chipping away at every credit card I can max out right now. I have three cards, I’m on my third one.”

Luckily for Bobbi, she’ll get paid from the TikTok creator fund on August 15, meaning she’ll have some sort of income coming in.

On top of that, she recently signed with WME as a content creator which likely means she’ll have money from them soon as well.

