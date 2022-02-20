 Dr Disrespect shows off his impressive basketball skills at NBA All-Star weekend - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect shows off his impressive basketball skills at NBA All-Star weekend

Published: 20/Feb/2022 13:09

by Sam Comrie
Dr Disrespect took a break from gaming violence to flex his speed and momentum at the NBA All-Star weekend, as he demonstrated his skills on the court. 

Whether it’s Warzone, Apex Legends, or Escape From Tarkov – the Doc always comes on top in front of his legion of followers. He’s a man of many talents that extend beyond gaming, with voyages into synthwave music impressing fans.

The popular streamer also has a past in college basketball, regularly bigs up his talents on the court, and isn’t afraid of displaying his NBA fandom either.

Now, Dr Disrespect has returned to the court briefly for NBA’s annual All-Star weekend.

DrDisrespect new song on stream
YouTube: Dr Disrespect
Dr Disrespect is working on his own AAA multiplayer game, under his studio Midnight Society.

Dr Disrespect dunks on the competition at NBA event

During the NBA All-Star weekend event, Dr Disrespect stepped up the court for a few friendly hoops. With an eager crowd awaiting his masterful dunks, the Two-Time Champion showcased his efforts on Twitter with a confident caption: “Swish, swish, swish, swish, swish.”

The Doc continued to sink each shot with grace, before getting in up close for a finishing slam dunk.

Fellow streamer TimTheTatMan was quick to chime in a playful jab about the Doc’s skills: “Literally I could do this 5 beers deep?”

FaZe Swagg joined in Tim’s jokes on The Doc’s skill level too, adding: “Anyone can make an open shot…”

Twitch streamer MikeyPerk commended Dr Disrespect’s basketball prowess, asking “Who is going to sign this man???!!!!”

Before Two-Time created a streaming empire, he had a promising stint in college basketball, playing in NCAA Division II. Towering at a mighty 6ft 8, with a 38-inch vertical leap, it’s just another reason why The Doc is a fierce competitor.

