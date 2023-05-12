Dr Disrespect roasts Elon Musk following Twitter CEO reveal

YouTube star Dr Disrespect roasted Elon Musk in a tweet reply after the Twitter owner introduced the site’s new CEO.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 27, He’s teased the idea of stepping down as CEO of the social media platform.

Musk confirmed his replacement on May 12, 2023, revealing his plans to step down within the next six weeks.

Shortly after his announcement, YouTube star Dr Disrespect took to the replies to welcome the new CEO — roasting Elon Musk in the process.

Dr Disrespect shades Elon Musk while welcoming Twitter CEO

Doc’s post has been viewed nearly 300,00 times with thousands of likes from his fans around the world.

“Welcome Linda,” he said. “On a side note, Elon Musk, I’m still taking a Lamborghini over a Tesla… even if it’s my 5th one.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dr Disrespect has made his love for Lamborghini’s quite obvious over the last decade, going as far as having one animated for his stream graphics.

Of course, Elon Musk was originally best-known for being a co-founder of Tesla, one of the most popular electric vehicle companies in the world.

While Dr Disrespect isn’t quite the customer Elon is shooting to acquire, thanks to his love for high-powered supercars, recent trends have shown that Tesla is continuing to dominate the car industry.

The YouTube and content creation star has even teased the idea of creating a Dr Disrespect Lamborghini Lego set.