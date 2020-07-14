Dr Disrespect reportedly won’t be joining YouTube after Twitch ban

There’s still plenty of question marks over Dr Disrespect and his shock Twitch ban on June 26, as well as where the Two-Time might land next. It looks like one possible switch for the streamer can be ruled out though ⁠— he “definitely” won’t be joining YouTube, according to gaming insider Slasher.

Rumors have been swirling around the Dr Disrespect ban story for two weeks now. Most recently, eyes have been on YouTube, and the Doc’s possible switch there, after the former Twitch star finally edited his Twitter bio. He moved his YouTube channel URL into the feature spot.

Dr Disrespect ⁠— a streaming character created by former game developer Guy Beahm all the way back in ⁠2010 — won’t be joining YouTube on any kind of exclusive deal, however. That’s according to gaming insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, who spoke about the Doc situation during a Twitch co-stream with platform star Hasan Piker.

“No one is talking to Dr Disrespect. YouTube is not talking to Dr Disrespect, that discussion [on joining]… I can confirm that has not happened,” Breslau said during Piker’s broadcast on July 13. The insider also added he had heard YouTube already “feels like it’s in a pretty good position [with who they’ve signed].”

Breslau also confirmed the Doc’s disappearance is "not a platform move". Instead, it's a ban relating to a “severe criminal elements,” in Piker's words. At the time of publication, however, there are no registered criminal arrests for Herschel Beahm.

Unfortunately, ruling out possible platform deals for the Doc doesn’t put anyone any closer to understanding the situation as a whole. Beahm seems to have kept relatively quiet in the last two weeks too; fellow streamer TimTheTatman said he “hasn’t heard from him” recently.

Tim did weigh in, however, on the alleged Dr Disrespect donation on NICKMERCS' stream on July 5. According to reports from Aussie gossip site Sausage Roll, the Doc donated $50USD to say he was a “scapegoat” for Twitch.

“It scares me that some of you are so stupid that you think Doc donated that to Nick. That’s scary to me, because I’m really dumb, right? But I’m not that stupid!” TimTheTatman said on the alleged donation.

“That scares me, because it’s like… it’s alarming. Just so you understand, you can donate to Nick under any name. I could donate [pretending to be] the Doc! I could go on and pretend to be Symfuhny and say whatever I want! So stupid.”

With YouTube out of the picture, the Doc’s options seem to be getting slimmer. There were rumors he had penciled in a licensing agreement with Facebook Gaming, based on a ‘leaked’ contract document, but they have been ruled as fake.

Others have pointed to Swedish music platform Spotify, who is reportedly in the process of setting up their own streaming service.

Those rumors sparked to life after fans uncovered an old clip of Dr Disrespect admitting he had met with Joe Rogan’s producer Jaime Vernon just days after the podcaster signed a multi-million deal with Spotify.

For now, fans are just going to have to sit tight. The Dr Disrespect ban saga doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. We’re just about to hit day 18 without any news from Beahm as well. For all your updates, stick with Dexerto; we'll cover each development on the Doc ban story as it happens.