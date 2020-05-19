Joe Rogan podcast becoming Spotify exclusive: everything you need to know

Joe Rogan shocked the internet by revealing that his extremely-popular podcast will be moving exclusively to Spotify at the end of the year as part of a multi-year deal.

As Rogan explained in an Instagram video, starting September 1, the podcast will be available on Spotify alongside other platforms - but by the end of 2020, it will only be available on that platform, exclusively.

“Starting on September 1, the entire JRE library will be available on Spotify,” Rogan revealed in a May 19 Tweet.

Announcement: the podcast is moving to spotify!

Somewhere around the end of the year, however, Spotify will be the only home for the JRE podcast, including the video version.

Will the show be different?

“It will be the exact same show,” Rogan added. “I am not going to be an employee of Spotify. We’re going to be working with the crew, doing the same exact show. The only difference will be it will now be available on the largest audio platform in the world.”

He went on to stress that nothing will change and the show will remain free. He further detailed the move in the announcement post that Spotify will not “have any creative control over the show.”

What will happen to YouTube clips?

For those who only watch snippets on YouTube, there’s good news for you, too. “We will still have clips up on YouTube,” Rogan added.

It’s unclear how long the deal will last for, or how much it’s worth, but seeing as the Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts in the world, it likely cost the platform a huge chunk of change.

Hopefully, the change of platforms will also allow for more guests and topics that may not have been suitable for YouTube.

Joe Rogan’s YouTube channel currently boasts a whopping 8.4 million subscribers with videos that consistently draw views in the millions.