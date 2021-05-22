Dr Disrespect criticizes "underdeveloped" YouTube Gaming compared to Twitch - Dexerto

Streaming star Dr Disrespect couldn’t help but fire some shots at YouTube’s livestreaming service after ZLaner asked why he couldn’t clip a highlight during their Warzone games.

When Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch in June of 2020, and it became clear that he wasn’t returning, members of the Champions Club wondered as to where he’d be streaming next.

Rumors about his own platform, Spotify, and others popped up, but The Doc headed for YouTube, where he has experienced plenty of success.

He’s still not allowed on Twitch – aside from an accidental appearance – and he rarely ever mentions the Amazon-owned platform anymore, but fans couldn’t help but make some connections with his old home after he took aim at YouTube.

Advertisement

During his May 19 stream, the Doc was tag-teaming with ZLaner in Warzone when the Canadian found himself alone and made a highlight play to survive.

Z quickly quizzed his partner on why he couldn’t clip the YouTube stream and celebrate the play. “You can’t do anything on YouTube!” the Doc said.

“You can’t do anything on YouTube, Z. It’s underdeveloped right now. It’s very underdeveloped for live streaming,” he continued. “The big announcement they made recently was like the chat can be subscriber-only chat. I mean, that’s an idea from 1999! What are we getting excited about man?”

Advertisement

Timestamp of 1:01:00

Z also asked why YouTube hasn’t followed Twitch’s example of gifted subs, but the Doc wasn’t sure either, noting it pretty easy to do.

YouTube does offer clipping on some channels, and it is being rolled out further and further, but you have to be a partner and Doc isn’t.

Plenty of YouTube-only streamers have asked for additional Twitch-like features such as emotes and a better directory, but it remains to be seen if their calls will be heard.