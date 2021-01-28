 YouTube rolling out long-awaited Clips feature for streams and videos - Dexerto
YouTube rolling out long-awaited Clips feature for streams and videos

Published: 28/Jan/2021 18:38

by Tanner Pierce
Pexels/YouTube

YouTube has announced that it will finally be implementing a clips feature for videos in the near future and that it’s currently testing it out with smaller content creators, before it moves on to a more widespread release.

For years, the YouTube community has been begging for a clips feature to be added to the site, in order to allow for an easier way to find small parts of longer videos, similar to what Twitch has had for a while.

Now it seems like the higher ups at the video sharing site are finally listening and it won’t be too long before the communities wants will be answered.

On January 28, YouTube announced that it is testing out a clips feature for their website. According to a post on the YouTube support page, the feature will allow users to clip out five-to-60 seconds of someone’s video, whether it be a standard video upload or a stream, and then share it to others through a link.

Over on Twitter, Head of Gaming Creators at YouTube Lester Chen shared a gif of the feature in action, showcasing just how users will be to clip out a section of video and share it with the world. Of course, it remains to be seen how easy the feature will be to use once it actually launches, but it’s still nice to get an idea.

In terms of when the feature will roll-out to everyone, YouTube says that it’s currently testing the feature with smaller content creators before it launches it worldwide. Unfortunately, there’s no indication about who will actually have it for the time being or how soon it’ll launch across the world.

It’s also worth pointing out that, at least while the feature is in the testing phase, it’ll only be available on desktop and Android devices, but YouTube says it plans on bringing clips to iOS devices in the near future, but it’s unknown whether or not that means it’ll be ready on the platform in time for its full launch.

All in all, it’s nice that YouTube is finally rolling out this long-awaited feature, especially considering Twitch has had something similar for a good while now. Here’s hoping the rollout is smooth and quick.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to address GameStop stocks drama live on Twitch – how to watch

Published: 28/Jan/2021 21:46

by Theo Salaun
alexandria ocasio cortez twitch
Twitter, @AOC / Twitch

New York congressional representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is turning to Twitch to address the recent unfolding situation with GameStop’s $GME stocks, Reddit’s retail investors, and the response by apps like Robinhood.

As Twitch continues to gain popularity, so does its stature amongst people outside of the gaming industry. Notably, politicians like AOC and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar made waves in 2020 when they promoted voter turnout with a massively successful Among Us stream alongside some of Twitch’s biggest streamers.

Further, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker became the most-watched Twitch streamer in November as the political commentator delved into the U.S. presidential election. In light of that emerging political discourse on the platform, it should be no surprise that AOC is turning to Twitch, once again, to discuss the recent GameStop stocks drama.

In the past week or so, $GME has skyrocketed (alongside AMC Theatres’ $AMC and Nokia’s $NOK) thanks to retail investors spurred by TikTok and, most prominently, Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets. Now, trading has been halted by apps like Robinhood and Webull — prompting AOC to schedule a “fireside chat” stream on Twitch to discuss the situation.

How to watch AOC’s GameStop Twitch stream

AOC’s Twitch stream to discuss the GameStop situation will be aired live on Twitch from the politician’s official channel.

You can find scheduling details and the stream below.

  • Date: January 28, 2021
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 PT, 12:30 GMT)

As for the stream itself, when AOC goes live you’ll be able to tune in here:

While further details about the live stream remain unavailable, it’s likely that AOC will discuss the situation in general and also field questions from her chat. With hundreds of thousands of followers, discussion is likely to be active and the audience should be massive.

As the congresswoman explains in her announcement tweet, she intends to “discuss today’s developments with GameStop and retail trading.” This follows a series of tweets discussing Robinhood’s behavior and the general reactions to the massive consequences of this week’s retail trading.

As an added bonus, she noted that “a guest or two” may participate in the stream. It is unknown who those guests may be, but fans will certainly be curious to tune in and find out.