Dr Disrespect calls Pokimane’s new streamer company a “fantastic move”

Twitch streaming star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys launched a new talent management company, RTS, and Dr Disrespect was very impressed with the 25-year-old’s initiative.

On October 27, Pokimane revealed RTS to the world, with the company’s goal being to “fix the gaming and esports industry.”

Thus far, RTS has already established itself by working alongside Facebook, Epic Games, and the Fortnite World Cup, and will even be joining Sony in managing EVO, the world’s biggest fighting game event.

As it turns out, YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect is not only on board with the idea, but thinks it could be very successful.

Dr Disrespect impressed with Pokimane’s company ‘RTS’

During a stream, the two-time explained how the company could grow into something bigger and how he thinks the idea is simply “fantastic.”

“I saw an announcement that Pokimane is starting an agency for streamers and content creators. I think it’s a fantastic move on her part,” Doc said. “It’s something that we’ve internally discussed for a couple of years now.”

The streamer then revealed that while his business partner pushed the idea on him, he wasn’t as passionate about it at the time and wanted to start a game studio instead.

The Two-Time @drdisrespect thinks @pokimanelol's new agency is a fantastic move – and it was only a matter of time before an influencer in their space did it. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/gX1NIfRfNS — Wicked Good Gaming 🎃 (@WickedGoodGames) October 27, 2021

“We finally got to that point. It’s not easy,” he stressed. “But I think [Pokimane’s company] is a good move. It was just a matter of time before some influencer was going to start that in this space.”

To top off his kind remarks, the two-time said he believes that RTS is going to be “very successful.”

Only time will tell if it is, but considering she already has some major support from one of the world’s biggest entertainers with Doc’s stamp of approval, it could be a sign for things to come.