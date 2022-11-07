Dr Disrespect calls out WWE’s Roman Reigns for ducking him in Logan Paul match

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Streaming star Dr Disrespect couldn’t help but point out that it appeared as if Roman Reigns was going to call him out during his match with Logan Paul but decided against it.

Over the last few years, stars from YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok have started crossing over to the mainstream with increased regularity. Some have become TV stars, while others have gone into music and business avenues.

In the case of Logan Paul, he’s done all that and much more, as he now has his eyes set on conquering the WWE. The imPaulsive Podcast host has been impressing fans with his work inside the squared circle, and even found himself in the main event of the recent Crown Jewel event.

During Logan’s match with Roman Reigns, the long-standing WWE champion took the time to call out some of The Maverick’s fellow trendsetters in Mr Beast and KSI. Though, he may have also been planning to call out someone else.

Dr Disrespect says WWE’s Roman Reigns ducked him

That’s according to Dr Disrespect, who claimed that the Tribal Chief may have ducked the opportunity to call out The Two-Time alongside the other names.

“We’re putting an end to this. This is it, right here. Ain’t no more YouTubers coming over here, anymore. This is the last YouTuber you’re ever gonna see on the WWE,” Reign shouted, specifically naming KSI and Mr Beast.

Responding to the viral clip, the Doc couldn’t help but point out that it did sound like his name was coming next. “Noticed who he was about to say, but then decided against it,” the streamer said.

It did very much sound like Reigns was cut off from saying Doc’s name as Logan turned the submission around and got back to his feet. And plenty of fans agreed too.

“I rewatched it a few times. 100% was about to say the Doc,” said one. I didn’t even notice till I played it again. I heard him say “Dr. dis…” lmao. He knew better, NOBODY wants that smoke,” added another.

If the Doc was to get involved, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s crossed paths with WWE stars. He called out The Undertaker back in 2020, and the two had a ‘confrontation’ on stream but it wasn’t exactly a match-of-the-year contender.