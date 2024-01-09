Doja Cat began her career in her teens by uploading music to SoundCloud. Since then, she’s become one of the biggest names in pop music. So, how old is Doja Cat now?

The rapper/singer started her career like many other artists. She shared her music on SoundCloud when she was a teenager, which led to many discovering her work, including executives with RCA/Kemosabe Records.

It quickly became clear she had the work ethic to forage a career in the music business. Over the years, she’s released several studio albums, including Amala, Planet Her, and Scarlet. She has also amassed numerous hits, from “Kiss Me More” with SZA to “Say So” and “Woman.”

To kick off 2024, the artist earned the distinction as the first female rapper to have two songs in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 simultaneously. Those songs were “Paint the Town Red” and “Agora Hills.”

Youtube: Doja Cat The singer performs in ‘Paint the Town Red’ video

When is Doja Cat’s birthday?

Originally from the Tarvana neighborhood in Los Angeles, Doja Cat (real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) was born on October 21, 1995, making her 28 years old.

The performer was born to graphic designer Deborah Sawyer and Dumisani Dlamini, most known as a performer in the Broadway musical Sarafina! and its accompanying film adaptation.

After pinging around the country, Doja Cat eventually settled in Oak Park with her family and started competing in dance battles all over the Greater Los Angeles Area.

As she grew older, she came to realize that music had her heart. “It was maybe around 11th grade that I figured that this was what I really wanted to do,” she said. “Performing and music was all I ever cared about.”

And the rest is history.

