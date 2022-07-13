Doja Cat loses 200,000 followers in feud with Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp

Kawter Abed . 1 hour ago

Popstar Doja Cat has lost thousands of followers after getting into unexpected drama with Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp.

The ‘Kiss Me More’ singer recently faced backlash after calling out Noah for leaking a series of messages she’d sent him.

The 17-year-old actor, known for playing Will Byers in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things,’ shared the DMs on a now-deleted TikTok video, which showed Doja Cat asking him to hook her up with his costar, Joseph Quinn.

Doja Cat shared her frustration on Instagram Live, saying she didn’t feel comfortable with him posting the messages, describing the move as “socially unaware and wack.” She also went on to accuse Schnapp of acting like a “snake.”

Doja Cat bleeding followers after calling out Noah Schnapp

The unexpected feud between the two took the internet by surprise.

Seemingly as a result of the drama, statistics from Social Blade show that the singer’s Instagram following has decreased from 24.34 million to 24.14 million since the beef began.

The social media analytics company also shows that Schnapp’s following increased from 24.25 million to 25.17 million, meaning he has actually profited from the situation.

Many people were disappointed by Doja Cat’s choice of words to describe Schnapp, and felt uncomfortable with the 26-year-old singer messaging a 17-year-old.

However, some fans jumped to Doja’s defense, not happy with the actor for sharing her messages without the singer’s express permission.

Schnapps has yet to respond to Doja’s comments.