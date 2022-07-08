Doja Cat slams Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for sharing private DMs

Jacob Hale . 9 hours ago

Doja Cat has hit out at Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp for sharing private DMs between the two of them, calling it “snake sh*t.”

Stranger Things has become one of the biggest shows in the world in recent years, with millions of Netflix viewers across the world finding joy in the small fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

As such, the main actors were no older than 14 when the first season came out, and they’ve grown up in the spotlight, becoming huge celebrities in their own right and mingling with huge names from the worlds of music, cinema, and further afield.

Now, Schnapp — who plays Will Byers in the hit show — has caused a stir online by sharing private DMs with Doja Cat, in a viral TikTok that has since been deleted.

TikTok: noahschnapp Noah revealed his private DMs with Doja Cat, with the artist trying to slide into Joseph Quinn’s (Eddie Munson) DMs.

In the video, Schnapp shows some messages between himself and the chart-topping artist, who was asking whether Eddie Munson actor Joseph Quinn was single, hinting that she wanted to slide into his DMs.

Doja took to TikTok Live shortly after, clearly frustrated by the situation, saying: “I’m just going to say something right now, about the whole f***ing Noah Schnapp thing.

“Like Noah is a kid, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over … there’s no way he’s over 21,” she continued of the 17-year-old actor. “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb sh*t.

“But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t.

Doja went on to say that she doesn’t “imagine Noah that way” — as a snake — but that he “went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Neither Noah nor Joseph have commented publicly on the mishap, though there may have been conversations and apologies behind closed doors.