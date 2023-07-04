Dog saves woman’s life after hawk flies into apartment in viral TikTok

A dog is going viral for saving a woman’s life after a hawk entered her apartment – and could have seriously injured her if the canine didn’t take action.

There’s a reason dogs are man’s best friend. In addition to being loyal and good companions, they can even fight off wild birds that break into your house.

In a TikTok video that’s going viral online, a woman named Nikki was filming a clip and playing guitar when out of nowhere, a hawk entered her house, completely undetected.

Article continues after ad

Lucky for her, her trusty pup ‘Khushi’ was there to rescue her from what could have been a life-ending altercation with the squawking bird.

Heroic dog saves TikToker from hawk in viral video

As the TikTok filmed and played her guitar, she had no idea that a hawk had stealthily made its way into her apartment and was behind her the entire time.

The dog tried to get her attention and began barking, prompting Nikki to scold her pup, who continued to woof away as the hawk got even closer.

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t long before the hawk landed on Nikki’s cereal bowl and knocked a drink onto the table, potentially damaging a laptop in the process.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Panicked, Nikki started yelling for her roommate, forgetting they had moved out – but Khushi took matters into his own paws, scaring off the bird as it eventually exited out the door it flew in from.

Since being posted, the viral video has been viewed over 5.5 million times. Nikki updated fans by sharing a new clip with her dog, joking that the two can fight injustice together.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest dog-related clip to take TikTok by storm after a user was swarmed by a SWAT team while taking her pup out for a walk.