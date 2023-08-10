Does TikTok’s ‘carrot tanning’ trend actually work? Health expert reveals truth

TikTok’s latest beauty fad claims that eating a surplus of carrots can help you tan faster. But does it actually work? Health experts have weighed in on the subject for those wanting to try the method for themselves.

TikTok is rife with beauty trends and fads that take over the platform from time to time. With summer in full swing, more and more users are looking for easy ways to get a perfect tan and are turning to the app for help.

Most recently, a fad went viral on the platform that claimed dousing oneself in beer could help accelerate a summer tan — but experts warned against this theory, saying that it could actually result in a nasty sunburn, instead.

The latest tanning ‘hack’ taking over TikTok is decidedly less dangerous… and far more nutritious.

Experts debunk TikTok’s viral ‘carrot tanning’ hack

Lately, a few videos have gone viral on TikTok claiming that eating carrots can help you achieve a perfect summer glow.

TikToker Isabelle Lux went viral after claiming that she gets her bronzed complexion from eating three large carrots a day. “I’ve been doing this for years,” the influencer said. “I don’t fake tan anymore. I don’t go out during the day in the sunlight, and this is literally my natural skin color.”

However, some users were skeptical if this method actually works. So, what do the experts have to say?

As per the Huffington Post, Abbas Kanani, a pharmacist from Chemist Click Online Pharmacy, claims that carrots are rich in a compound called beta-carotene, which accounts for the vegetable’s bright orange color.

When eaten in large quantities, the skin can take on a slightly orange hue due to this compound, which might account for the tan color some influencers swear by.

That’s not all; Kanani says that the body can convert beta-carotene into Vitamin A, which is helpful for repairing skin damage. On top of this, carrots are also chock full of antioxidants, which can help the skin recover from sun damage.

Unsplash.com: David Holifield Experts say carrots can’t give you the enviable bronzed glow you’d get from laying out by the pool.

However, he states that the ‘tan’ brought on from eating a ton of carrots isn’t likely to last very long and isn’t the same as getting a bronze glow from laying out by the pool.

So, there you have it — it looks like carrots are more likely to turn you orange than give you an enviable sun-tan.

This isn’t the first time experts have debunked skincare myths. Back in April, dermatologists urged TikTokers against moisturizing their skin with beef tallow, saying it’s been known to cause irritation and disrupt the skin barrier.