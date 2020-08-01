xQc reacts to PewDiePie's bizarre impression of him: "He knows!"

Felix 'xQc' Lengyel, ex-Overwatch pro turned full-time Twitch entertainer, had a surprisingly heartwarming reaction to YouTube King PewDiePie's bizarre impression of him.

When it comes to the world of streaming and content creation, there are few names as big as xQc and PewDiePie. The pair, one known for Twitch and the other YouTube, are instantly recognizable by their vibrant personalities and humor.

Advertisement

The pair have also poked fun at each other, and this continued at the end of July with PewDiePie, who exclusively streams on YouTube, doing his best impression of xQc.

The result was something rather uncanny; a bizarre and stuttering PewDiePie doing his best to emulate the Canadian's unique mannerisms.

Advertisement

Read More: Microsoft reportedly vying to buy TikTok amid security concerns

The Swede's impression garnered the attention of xQc who, in a July 31 stream, was actually impressed by it. While you'd be forgiven for assuming that xQc would become animated and fire some shots back, he merely chuckled and appeared to appreciate the strange impersonation.

"Damn, he knows dude!" xQc laughed. "[The impression is] actually good. That was pretty wholesome, I like it. That was wholesome dude, I liked that a lot."

We've certainly seen better impressions of xQc – particularly the incredibly accurate one exhibited regularly by TSM Myth – but at least Lengyel himself was happy with it.

Advertisement

Read More: Ninja reveals why he almost quit streaming for good after Mixer move

Despite being somewhat prone to hilarious outbursts, xQc, for whatever reason, decided to keep his emotions in check this time.

Now it's his turn to impersonate the YouTube King, but we're sure PewDiePie would have something to say about that.