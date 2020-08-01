Charli D'Amelio hires police after being swatted at her home

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has hired law enforcement to protect her, following threats on her personal safety and even swattings directed at her personal residence.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator, best known for her viral dance moves and positive, upbeat personality (drama with Chase Hudson aside).

Despite her good vibes and generally unproblematic content, D’Amelio has been met with several concerning incidents regarding her personal safety — so much so that she’s even hired police to protect her.

As reported by TMZ, it seems that the D’Amelio family has been swatted on several occasions, although that doesn’t seem to be the only reason she’s hired a personal security detail to watch the property.

The report also claims that Charli received quite a fright on July 8, after “someone” threatened to show up at her home — although they didn’t end up following through.

It’s no small speculation that the individual in question could be influencer “Lovely Peaches,” who has made several threats against Charli’s personal safety — including allegedly hiring a 30-year-old man to sexually assault the TikTok star.

That’s not all; Peaches even posted photos seemingly taken from outside of the D’Amelio residence, claiming that she and the man she’d hired were going to follow through on their threat.

While this thankfully never happened, it makes perfect sense that the D’Amelio crew has hired security as a precaution.

Dixie D’Amelio claimed that the family was well aware of the situation surrounding Lovely Peaches’ threats in a paparazzi interview, although declined to comment further on the concerning matter.

Luckily, TMZ has likewise reported that law enforcement is investigating the threat that was sent toward Charli — and whether or not it involves Peaches, fans can rest easy knowing that something is being done about the shocking situation.

As we all know, fame isn’t a cake walk, and celebrities’ personal space and privacy are often overlooked by both over eager fans and those wishing harm on them. The 16-year-old is no different, and is facing disgusting threats in spite of her young age.