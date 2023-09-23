Dixie D’Amelio reveals her battle with “extreme” anxiety and depression

During the Season 3 premiere of ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ Dixie D’Amelio detailed how her premenstrual dysmorphic disorder causes her “extreme” anxiety and depression.

Dixie recently opened up about how living with premenstrual dysmorphic disorder (PMDD) has impacted her mental health and relationship with her younger sister Charli.

In the Season 3 premiere of ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ the TikTok star revealed that she needs to take time off work every month before her period due to “crazy” symptoms, including severe anxiety and depression.

“People are going to be like, ‘Oh my God, everybody gets that.’ Like, no,” the 22-year-old said in a confessional. “I didn’t know that you weren’t supposed to want to die every month before you got your period. It’s not supposed to affect every single aspect in your life from sleep to anxiety.”

PMDD is a chronic medical condition that can cause extreme mood shifts and symptoms like depression, anxiety, irritability, and insomnia. It’s a more severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

The ‘Psycho‘ singer, who first revealed she was diagnosed with PMDD in October 2022, noted that her symptoms also include “losing the will to live, irritability and anger.”

But while the singer hopes that people around her can understand her struggles, she said the diagnosis has been hard on her relationships, especially with her younger sister, Charli D’Amelio.

“It’s tough with Charli and I because she wasn’t really around when I was diagnosed, and I never really explained it to her,” she said, referring to her sister being away while filming Dancing with the Stars.

In another confessional, Charli admitted she never “knows how to react” when she sees Dixie “break down.” She explained: “It’s so confusing. I’ve done my own research on PMDD to kind of understand, at least a little bit, but she’s never really explained it to me.”

Dixie first revealed she was diagnosed with PMDD in 2022 while on Instagram Live. At the time, she said the condition was something she lived with for seven years before receiving an official diagnosis.

