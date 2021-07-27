Dixie D’Amelio’s new song ‘Psycho’ was inspired by a jaw-dropping cheating story

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio’s new song ‘Psycho’ takes us through the mental journey of a woman being cheated on… but it turns out the hyperbolic track was inspired by very real events.

Dixie D’Amelio has slowly been transitioning from a TikTok star to a full-fledged music artist. Scoring features with the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Lil Mosey, Dixie released yet another banger alongside Rubi Rose just a few days ago.

Her new track ‘Psycho’ details the lengths a scorned partner goes to in order to figure out if her man is cheating on her or not, effectively turning her into… well, the title of the song gets it across.

Advertisement

While just about anyone can relate to feeling like they’re overly paranoid when a partner exhibits distant behavior or makes late-night trips to see “friends,” Dixie revealed that the inspiration behind the song wasn’t taken from her own experiences with a cheating boyfriend. Instead, the story behind ‘Psycho’ is a very real one taken from the heart wrenching ordeal of a friend of hers.

“I kind of wrote it about other people’s relationships and what I have seen,” she said during an episode of the Zach Sang show, before delving into the jaw-dropping account of her friend’s cheating partner.

Advertisement

Read More: Tana Mongeau issues apology to Khloe Kardashian over Tristan Thompson tweet

“I have a friend who was dating this guy,” she began. “And the guy was texting girls off the girl’s phone. So, [texting them] off his girlfriend’s phone and deleting the messages. But like, ‘Hey, I wanna hang out. All three of us should hang out.’ All that stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dixie (@dixiedamelio)

“She found out, because she went on her laptop, and it came up through the iCloud messages,” she continued. “That was kind of the main inspiration behind [Psycho].”

“That’s the whole point of the song. Someone will literally make you have to check your text messages checking what they’ve done, but you’re not doing anything, it’s the other person!”

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 38 minutes)

While the meaning behind many songs can be pretty ambiguous, it’s safe to say no one expected Dixie’s new song to be taken from a friend’s disastrous relationship — but hey, at least her friend’s ex-boyfriend got caught in the act and didn’t get away with his cheating ways for long.