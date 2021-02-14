Logo
Disguised Toast explains why he thinks Facebook is superior to Twitch for streaming

Published: 14/Feb/2021 12:16

by Joe Craven
Facebook Gaming/Twitch

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, Canadian content creator and streamer, has explained why he prefers streaming on Facebook to Twitch, a decision that many questioned when it was first announced. 

Back in November of 2019, Disguised Toast announced that he would no longer be streaming on Twitch, and would instead be moving to Facebook Gaming. It was a move that prompted a mixture of responses.

Coming in the midst of a ‘Twitch exodus’, some proclaimed it as another mark against the Amazon-owned platform’s record. However, with Mixer subsequently collapsing and Twitch signing a number of its biggest stars to long-term contracts, the tide seems to have turned.

Toast, who has always been a prominent defender of streaming on Facebook, has occasionally returned to Twitch, but made clear on February 13 that he still much prefers streaming through the social media giant.

Disguised Toast joined Facebook Gaming a month before Corinna Kopf’s signage with the platform.

Speaking to kkatamina, the 29-year-old explained that he believes he has more freedom when streaming via Facebook, in almost every regard.

“They said Facebook changed him,” read kkatamina, prompting Toast to reply in his typically humorous manner.

“For the better,” retorted Toast, before continuing, “by padding my pockets. And unlimited freedom to do whatever I want. No more slaving every day trying to stream TFT, scrounging for some viewers. Please watch my TFT stream… please come over. Plus I get to listen to music on Facebook – oh no played 5 seconds of Taylor Swift on Twitch? Guess your account’s gonna be banned.”

In short, it sounds like Toast prefers having fewer competitors to deal with, as well as greater freedom when streaming.

He also fired shots at Twitch over the platform’s DMCA issues, which saw streamers having to go back and remove hours of old content to try and avoid bans for playing copyrighted music.

While Toast has, in the past, returned to Twitch sporadically, it doesn’t sound like he’s even considering a full-time return to the platform, at least not anytime soon.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…