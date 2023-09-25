Skibidi Toilet creator Alexey Gerasimov, who is also known under his Internet alias DaFuq!?Boom!, has been rumored to have been arrested. But is this true?

If you’ve ever done a deep dive into rabbit holes on YouTube, you might have come across the Skibidi Toilet series. The video series was created by Alexey Gerasimov, better known by his YouTube name DaFuq!?Boom! and has become a huge success.

As the videos continue to gain hundreds of millions of views, many might wonder who Alexey is and how he got to where he is.

A recent rumor has been keeping TikTok on their toes as it was believed that Alexey had been arrested. But is this true? Here’s everything we know.

Did the Skibidi Toilet creator get arrested?

As of this writing, there isn’t any evidence that supports Alexey getting arrested recently. Even though rumors are suggesting that Alexey was arrested, there doesn’t seem to be a source for where this news came from.

One thing that could have been the start of the rumors was a clip published on the platform, showing someone being locked in a vehicle with a cell as a Skibidi Toilet song plays in the background. But as this video was uploaded by TikTok user domiskaulakiai and not Alexey,

However, on TikTok, you can find multiple clips about the Skibidi Toilet series and its characters being arrested or interrogated in a holding cell. These videos do not involve the actual Skibidi Toilet series by Alexey. They are mostly fan creations by TikTok users and could be brewing interest on the web.

Alexey has yet to comment on the rumor.

What is the Skibidi Toilet?

The Skibidi Toilet is a YouTube animated series about singing toilet creatures who want to take over the world. It was created by DaFuq!?Boom!, with its very first episode launching in February 2023.

The videos don’t really have much of an expressly told story, instead relying on visuals to great effect. There are toilet people, made up of assets from Half-Life 2 and Counter-Strike: Source. These creatures have infected, or taken over, the human race, and all that’s left are suited individuals with cameras for heads.

Each video is a tug-of-war between the two sides. The cameramen figure out how to beat the toilets, and in the next episode, the toilets strike back harder. As you go further, more characters are introduced including speaker-headed people as well as the mysterious TV people that blare the THX sound to kill the enemy.

