Vitaly rushes stage after Kristen Hanby insult at Deji vs Alex Wassabi press conference

YouTube star Vitaly rushed the stage at the Deji vs Alex Wassabi press conference after his opponent, Kristen Hanby, took a jab at the star’s mom.

YouTube sensation Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 29, is best known for his outlandish public pranks like “Using Strangers Phone To Make A Drug Deal,” earning the creator over 10-million subscribers.

Zdorovetskiy’s beef started with Hanby after it was announced that they would be going up against each other in Showstar’s UK vs USA YouTube boxing match on March 22.

Vitaly rushes the stage at the Deji vs Alex Wassabi press conference

On Wednesday, March 2, British YouTuber Kristen Hanby took the stage at the Deji vs Alex Wassabi press conference, where he began to talk smack about the prankster’s mother.

“I’m going to box his head off then f***k his mum,” Hanby told his fans.

Hanby went on to address allegations of abuse against Vitaly and proceeded to call him a “s***bag.”

It was not long before Zdorovetskiy rushed the stage, running up to Hanby. The Bristish native tried to take a swing at him, completely missing – with the 29-year-old quickly dodging the punch.

Saturday That MotherFucker Is DONE! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/F9EMBHkSn9 — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) March 2, 2022

“So I was on stage talking my s*** and I see him running at me,” the Brit explained after the incident. “I tried to land a right hand and it just missed. ”

The rivals are set to compete on the undercard of the Deji vs Alex Wassabi fight at the OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, March 22.

The event is a pay-per-view fight and can be purchased through the Showstar website for $9.99. The show officially kicks off at 7PM GMT (11AM PST/2PM EST).

For more information on how to watch the UK vs USA boxing event, you can check out our hub HERE.