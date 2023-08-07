Are Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik dating?

Singer Sabrina Carpenter raised a few eyebrows as she partied with YouTuber David Dobrik recently, sparking speculation that they might be dating. Here’s what we know.

Fans have always been interested in who their favorite celebrities might, or might not, be dating. And, with the rise of internet celebrities, it’s only increased over the last few years.

In the case of David Dobrik, the YouTube star has been linked to a number of people over the last few years. Though, more recently, he’s been linked to singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

The duo allegedly partied together till the early hours after her set at Lollapalooza on August 6. Page Six reported that the two were together at Tao Chicago where rapper Metro Boomin was performing.

Eyewitnesses at the show revealed: “Sabrina and David shared a booth with a few other friends towards the side of the stage.”

The sources added that the two were smiling and laughing together before Metro Boom showed up and they also clicked a few pictures with fans in the VIP section.

“Sabrina seemed to be in really high spirits after performing at the festival earlier in the day,” said the eyewitness.

YouTube: David Dobrik David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s most popular vloggers, who also has a penchant for giving away Teslas to his fans.

Are Sabrina and David dating?

There has been no confirmation regarding the rumors from either of the parties.

This isn’t the first time there have been whispers about them dating as they were linked in February after an anonymous tip was shared on Deuxmoi where it said they were spotted together.

Sabrina and Dobrik have both had their share of relationships, as Sabrina was last rumored to be linked with Shawn Mendes and David was rumored to be dating Madison Beer.

Mendes had denied rumors of dating, as he simply said: “We are not dating.”