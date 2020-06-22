David Dobrik drops hilarious hint at possible Chris Rock YouTube collab

YouTube star David Dobrik was joined by actor Chris Rock for a hilarious short video that might be a hint at an upcoming collaboration between the two.

Dobrik is one of the most successful YouTubers on the platform with more than 17 million subscribers tuning in to watch his videos.

Rock might actually have Dobrik beat in the fame department though, as he’s starred in tons of successful movies over the last three decades. Now it seems the two are getting ready to team up for something...

On Sunday, June 21, Dobrik posted a video of him watching Madagascar – one of the film series Rock stars in – but with a star-studded twist.

After showing a shot of the video, the YouTuber turned his camera around to reveal that he was actually watching Madagascar with Chris Rock himself, who dutifully recited some of his lines along with the movie.

Dobrik looked absolutely giddy as the Hollywood icon rattled off his lines, and why wouldn't he? It's not every day you get to watch a movie with one of the people who stars in it.

But besides being a nice glimpse at two entertainers hanging out and chilling, some think the clip might be hinting at a possible upcoming collaboration between the two.

Seeing as Rock was apparently over at Dobrik's house, and not the other way around, it seems fairly likely that the actor will be appearing alongside the YouTuber in an upcoming video.

Dobrik has been on a semi-hiatus from publishing any YouTube content for the last month, but it definitely seems like he's planning on making a return soon, and in a big way.

Exactly what the pair will get up to, or when a video could come out, remains unknown. But at least it sure does seem like he will be back on the YT grind soon. If not, at least he had a great time watching Madagascar.