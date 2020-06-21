Eddie Hall claims there will “no doubt” be a rematch vs The Mountain

British strongman Eddie ‘The Beast’ Hall has revealed his plans for after his much-anticipated boxing clash with Icelandic Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson.

Following his deadlift World record attempt on Twitch, The Mountain called out his strongman rival Eddie Hall and challenged him to a boxing match, which was to be scheduled for September 2021.

Eddie Hall was quick to accept the challenge and already been training hard for the upcoming bout, even revealing his insane diet change in a recent vlog, ahead of settling his feud with The Mountain in the ring.

The pair have both been creating a lot of content in recent weeks and Eddie Hall recently streamed a Q&A, with his wife Alexandra, on his YouTube channel on June 19, addressing some of the fans questions about his boxing match.

After one fan asked The Beast what his plans were following the eventual match with Hafthor, he revealed that it was likely they would be running it back a second time, regardless of the result.

“What are we planning after the boxing match?” he read aloud, “I mean there’s no doubt going to be a boxing match and the rematch.”

However, following his scheduled bouts with Hafthor, he explained that he would be take on some of the opportunities he has missed during all his training, even hinting at TV show appearances.

“When those two are out of the way, there’s a lot of business that I need to address and get back, knuckled in, TV shows, and a lot of businesses on the side that I’ve let slip,” Hall added.

He continued explaining that he with a long road ahead he would also be looking forward to taking a short break from the limelight, "More importantly, I need to spend time with the wife, made her suffer training for the world's strongest man and I'm, no doubt, going to make her suffer training for the boxing fight."

Although, as of now, Eddie's primary focus is on his upcoming fight with The Mountain, who has also been training hard, which is set to take place in late 2021.