Travis Kelce reveals craziest thing about dating Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has revealed the craziest thing about dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, as the Tight End opens up more on his relationship that stole headlines throughout 2023 and 2024.

In July 2023, Kelce first revealed that he had tried giving Swift his number at an Eras Tour concert and, while his initial plan failed, the pair clearly managed to connect and the rumors started to run rampant throughout the rest of the year.

Throughout 2024, however, the pair have been very open about the fact they’re dating, and given the superstar status both of them hold, you could understand it not quite being under wraps — though Kelce claims it’s even wilder than he could have imagined.

“That’s been the craziest [thing],” he said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “People pulling up to the house, the random like… I don’t know, it’s a different demographic from the NFL, so it’s been cool to see that and see her following … I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it it’s just when you’re at home, you want privacy, and you don’t always get that.”

While they tried to make sure the conversation around Taylor didn’t take up too much time, Travis did speak about her Eras Tour shows, and what it was like to have her coming to his football matches too.

He even ranked his top three Taylor Swift songs, citing Blank Space, Cruel Summer, and So High School as his favorites, admitting that the final pick had more of a sentimental meaning to him.

No doubt Travis is used to having a spotlight on him and a lot of publicity, but Swift is perhaps the biggest name in the world at the time of writing and the level of fame, scrutiny, and attention a whole new world.