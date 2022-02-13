Dana White explains Joe Rogan’s UFC absence following Spotify podcast controversy

UFC President Dana White has cleared up Joe Rogan’s absence from the broadcast of UFC 271, explaining that the Spotify podcast host has not been removed from his role despite recent controversy.

Despite the incredible popularity of his podcast – averaging upwards of 10 million listeners per episode – Joe Rogan has found himself embroiled in controversy of late.

Firstly, Rogan’s podcast was accused of “misinformation” and multiple artists asked Spotify to remove their songs from the platform. The saga is thought to have cost Spotify up to $2 billion. Following that, accusations of racism were directed at Rogan after historic clips emerged of him using racist language. The podcast host responded to the clips with a sincere apology.

After a no-show on February 12’s UFC 271 event, some fans were concerned Rogan had been removed from his role. UFC President Dana White, though, has explained his absence.

Speaking to MMAJunkie, White said: “There was no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could’ve worked tonight. … Yeah, Joe Rogan, I don’t know what Joe Rogan had to do. You guys will have to ask Joe Rogan, but there was no ‘Joe couldn’t work,’ or anything like that. I know that came out. That’s total bullsh*t.”

However, while he poured cold water on rumors of conflicting schedule, White confirmed that Rogan would return for future UFC events.

“Whenever he’s going to work again, he’ll be working, yeah,” White said.

Corroborating White’s comments, the Hollywood Reporter claims that Rogan is confirmed as returning for the next UFC pay-per-view event.

According to them, he was simply ‘sitting out’ UFC 271 and a return in the future is guaranteed.

It will be good news for fans of Rogan, many of whom have echoed the podcast host’s own comments that the attempts to cancel him have been a ‘political hit job’.

UFC 272 is scheduled for 5 March 2022 and is set to take place in Nevada.