Joe Rogan calls getting canceled a “political hit job”

In his first podcast following days of racism allegations and drama, Joe Rogan called the outrage over his past statements a “political hit job.”

Joe Rogan has faced ample controversy for allegations of racism and backlash over his podcast on Spotify in recent weeks.

In one of the first episodes after the firestorm, Rogan called the criticism a “relief” and claimed that the recent outrage was a “political hit job.”

“In a lot of ways, all this is a relief”

Joe Rogan addresses the ongoing cancel mob’s “political hit job” and why he apologized. pic.twitter.com/NPDwdDYFiv — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 8, 2022

In the February 8 episode, Rogan claimed the video that had caused so much controversy had “always been out there,” and it getting him “canceled” was almost a relief.

“In a lot of ways, all of this is a relief, because that video has always been out there,” the host said. “It’s like, this is a political hit job, and so they’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smush it all together.”

Rather than being a bad thing though, Rogan said he was actually looking at this whole episode as a positive.

“It’s good, because it makes me address some s**t that I wish wasn’t out there,” he continued. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with apologizing, but I do think you have to be very careful to not apologize for nonsense.”

After Rogan apologized for his past comments, the drama didn’t stop. The Rock is just one who took back his praise, and there was plenty of other criticism, as well.

Despite all the backlash though, Spotify has defended the embattled host, and won’t be removing his show from the platform. Political hit job or not, it doesn’t seem Rogan is going anywhere anytime soon.