Customer fights employee and smashes restaurant with truck in viral brawl

A melee involving a customer and an employee at a chicken restaurant is going viral after the upset diner smashed his truck into the building for not being served wings.

Over the years we’ve seen all sorts of ridiculous confrontations at restaurants from infamous Waffle House battles to girls pistol-whipping a man, but one customer took things to the extreme.

We all know what it’s like to try to order McDonald’s breakfast at 11:01 just to be turned away. There’s a whole scene in an Adam Sandler movie about it. But when one man wanted chicken wings late at night, he wouldn’t take no for an answer.

In a viral brouhaha making waves online, an identified man freaked out when NY Chicken & Grill manager Mohamed Ali told him it was too late to make wings and started smashing cash registers in a fit of rage.

Employee fights customer mad about chicken wings

After the furious customer tried jumping over the counter, another employee hit the man with an item and chased him outside where the two fought.

In the midst of the chaos, the suspect seemed to retreat but left his phone on the ground for the employee to pick up and slam to the ground.

A bit after, the customer smashed his truck into the restaurant in an act of revenge and then fled the scene.

“I’ve been in this place for over 10 years,” Ali told NBC. “I’ve never seen something like that happening.”

Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. In an upload to Fight Haven, the brawl was viewed over 5 million times. Police say the investigation is still active.