Critical Role reunites the Mighty Nein in theatrical experience

The cast of Critical Role’s second season, better known as the Mighty Nein, will be reuniting for a two-night theatrical experience.

The Mighty Nein, the second campaign of Critical Role, is remembered with fondness by fans for the wacky adventures that the show’s iconic characters went through.

Their adventure ended in June 2021, making way for the third (and current) campaign, which follows the Bells Hells adventurers and connects to the Exandria campaigns.

But for those hoping to see the Mighty Nein reunited, Critical Role has some exciting news.

Critical Role announces Mighty Nein theatrical event

The Mighty Nein are are coming back together for a two-night theatrical event, Critical Role has announced.

Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, and Liam O’Brien all return to reprise their roles from campaign two.

The event will be broadcast in 63 Cinemark theaters nationwide and 9 additional theaters in South America. However, for those without an eligible theater in their area, it will be also be broadcast on Critical Role’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Instagram: Critical Role Critical Role will host a theatrical event with the Mighty Nein reuniting.

Part one will air on November 17, followed by part two, which will be broadcast on December 1.

According to the press release, this special event “takes place several months after the events in Cognouza, when our unsung heroes of The Mighty Nein have started new chapters in their lives. However, when some discover that there are still old chapters yet to be closed, our heroes will need to reunite for more stories untold.”

Critical Role fans will certainly be on the lookout for tickets, which are on sale now here.