CouRage drops major hint that Symfuhny and Cloakzy could be joining 100 Thieves - Dexerto

With Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop and Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter becoming co-owners of 100 Thieves, fans were promised more additions to the content team — and we might already know who’s next.

Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier have been huge creators in their own right for some years now, but have been heavily linked with 100T for a long time.

Symfuhny lives with them alongside girlfriend and 100 Thieves member BrookeAB, while Cloakzy has been a friend who regularly turns up in 100T content and seems as much a part of the group as anyone else.

Cloakzy recently left FaZe Clan after a lengthy contract issue with them, while Symfuhny has been a free agent for some time after leaving NRG. Now, CouRage has dropped a huge hint that they could be both under the Thieves banner soon.

In his April 30 YouTube upload, CouRage was browsing his Reddit page, on which there was a clip where CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag jokes about Cloak and Sym being “fake,” hence why they aren’t in 100T.

Immediately, CouRage said: “I WANT Cloakzy and Symfuhny to join 100 Thieves! But they’ve got to get their sh*t figured out with 100 Thieves!”

He added that he would “love for it to happen,”, saying: “I think they’re great fits, do you know how fun the videos would be?”

Timestamp 8:05

Obviously, one part of what he said stands out among the rest. “They’ve got to get their sh*t figured out with 100 Thieves” almost sounds as though the discussions have been happening and they’ve simply got to come to an agreement.

Of course, this could just be Jack stating that the two of them need to actually start discussions with 100T in the first place, but either way, if he wants them in, it looks like a very real possibility.