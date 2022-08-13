Corinna Kopf silences Instagram hater with perfect response to troll DMs

Instagram and OnlyFans star Corinna Kopf delivered an epic comeback against a hater in her DMs in one of the most girl boss moments of 2022 so far.

Corinna Kopf is one of the most successful OnlyFans creators on the entire platform.

In a TikTok from David Dobrik posted back in July 2022, the YouTuber revealed the absolutely staggering amount of money Corinna was pulling in monthly, reaching up to $2.3 million in just a 30-day span.

Although, along with all that attention always comes haters waiting in the wings. Thankfully, Corinna has mastered the art of clapping back at critics.

YouTube: Corinna Kopf Corinna Kopf has over 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

Corinna Kopf obliterates hater in her DMs

On August 13, the 26-year-old posted screenshots on her Instagram story from a blurred-out user who was talking smack in her direct messages.

One reply said, “Hope you *** ugly h*e.” Another message read, “You’re literally ugly and would be wiping floors at McDonald’s without Instagram and photoshop.”

Thankfully, Corinna didn’t take the threats so seriously, and put the person on full blast and said, “Sssshhhh before I make you my stepson.”

Instagram: corinnakopf

While the comments were mean-spirited and hateful, it seems like Kopf had some fun putting this person on full blast to her over 6 million followers on Instagram.

That, on top of raking in millions of dollars per month all by herself, she probably won’t lose too much sleep over anonymous haters’ comments.