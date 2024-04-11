Entertainment

Circle K customers raise $12k for employee facing 14 years after self-defense in “brutal robbery”

Molly Byrne
circle k robberyInstagram: circlekstores, X/Twitter: 6ixbuzztv

Supporters raised $12k for a Circle K employee in Canada who is facing 14 years for defending himself in a robbery. 

On January 5, Circle K employee Tejeshwar Kalia fell victim to a “brutal robbery” in Peterborough, Canada.

Around 2:30 AM, Jonathon Handel attempted to rob Circle K, where Kalia was working. Carrying a baseball bat, Handel began threatening the clerk for money before pulling it out and striking Kalia several times in the back of the head and spine.

Kalia then wrestled the bat out of Handel’s hands and struck Handel twice in the head before Handel fell to the ground.

Kalia is now facing 14 years in prison, as Handel was induced into a coma and lost both his taste and smell.

However, Circle K customers want justice for Kalia. In support of the store clerk, many people donated to his GoFundMe, resulting in over $12,000 raised.

But, Kalia now has to give the money back to those who donated, as GoFundMe emailed him saying his campaign “violated” their terms of service.

Customers who donated to Kalia, who claimed self-defense in the robbery, have since responded to their refund from GoFundMe with confusion.

“I saw your article on the weekend and made a donation, but today the entire page has been taken down and monies refunded. Any idea what happened?” one supporter wrote to the Toronto Sun.

“We are shocked about what is happening to Tejeshwar. Yesterday, we donated $200 to his GoFundMe. Today, we received our donation back,” said another supporter as they continued to ask where they could send Kalia more money.

Despite efforts to raise money for Kalia, there has been no secondary fundraiser setup, and he is still facing 14 years in prison, while Handel only faces 18 months.

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
tiktok-big-back-trend-explained
TikTok
What does ‘big back activities’ mean on TikTok? Viral tend explained
Virginia Glaze
Jasmine and Gino from 90 Day Fiancé
Reality TV
Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine & Gino divorcing? Happily Ever After drama explained
Erica Handel
Patti Stanger Millionaire Matchmaker
Reality TV
Where to stream Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker- US, UK & more
Erica Handel
Jake Paul in brown shirt talking to camera
Boxing
Jake Paul wants big rule change for Mike Tyson fight as fake rules spread
Connor Bennett

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.