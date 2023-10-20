Bride has ‘Janet Jackson’ wardrobe malfunction during wedding dance

A bride was dancing with her husband at their wedding when she suddenly had a ‘Janet Jackson’ wardrobe malfunction.

The magic moments between a bride and groom during their wedding last a lifetime in not only pictures but the memories and hearts.

So when Alyssa had a ‘Janet Jackson’ wardrobe malfunction during the bride and groom dance, she had to decide whether to embrace the moment or stray away in dismay.

Alyssa has since uploaded her embarrassing moment to TikTok where she received comments applauding her for her reaction.

TikTok: asliceofalyssa The bride had to alter her dress before the end of her wedding night.

Alyssa’s husband pulled her close to protect her from baring all

When Alyssa and her husband were having an intimate dance during their wedding, her strap became loose and it fell apart, detaching from her wedding dress.

Though she almost bared all, Alyssa decided to keep dancing with a smile on her face despite her malfunctioning dress.

Luckily, her husband embraced the moment as well, having pulled her in close to protect her from any nudity.

In her TikTok video of her dance, Alyssa captioned it saying, “I had my Janet Jackson moment and I’m not mad about it.”

Alyssa was referencing the viral moment during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 when Justin Timberlake tore apart Janet Jackson’s top, resulting in the wardrobe malfunction.

Viewers of Alyssa’s newlywed TikTok video applauded her for her reaction, saying, “Love that you just kept going. You look beautiful.”

As well as, “Your dress was too excited for the wedding night!” To which Alyssa replied, “Honestly!”

Alyssa also uploaded an additional TikTok of the last dance she shared with her husband where she displayed a slight alteration to her wedding dress. Though both of her straps were taken off, Alyssa was happier than ever with her husband while they continued the night in each other’s arms.