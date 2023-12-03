Chipotle slammed for “stingy” portions after customer receives “micro burrito”

Chipotle is being slammed online after a customer took to TikTok to share her dismay over the “stingy” portions, having received a “micro burrito.”

American fast-food chain Chipotle specializes in made-to-order Mexican cuisine, loved by customers for the customization possibilities of each item.

Their motto of “food with integrity” has resulted in many fans of the popular restaurant chain. However, as of recently, some are claiming the quality has dipped, pointing out issues that have arisen at Chipotle.

Ari, who goes by ‘arimacgirl’ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share her disappointment after she received a “micro burrito” from Chipotle. And it turns out she’s not the only one.

“Had a damn day and all I wanted was a Chipotle burrito. Got a micro burrito instead,” Ari wrote across a video showing off the tiny burrito. In the caption she added, “Upset is an understatement.”

The video has since gone viral, receiving over seven million views and 785,300 likes. Commenters were shocked by the tiny burrito, with multiple people claiming to have mistaken it for a potato.

“I was about to say, Chipotle has potatoes?” one person wrote. Another said, “Chipotle workers act like it’s coming [out of] their paycheck [for real].”

TikTok: arimacgirl Multiple commenters claimed to have mistaken the micro burrito for a potato.

However, employees of the fast food chain have come to defend themselves, claiming the smaller portion sizes are out of their control.

“Managers would come up behind you and yell at you for putting too much,” a former employee claimed. A second said, “As a former Chipotle worker I once had to come in an hour early for ‘portion training’ where the manager would watch me as I scooped and then weigh it.”

