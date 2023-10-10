TikToker highlights “downfall” of Chipotle as internet rallies behind her

A TikToker has rallied support after claiming Chipotle has lost quality and bumped prices, viewers agreeing the fast food chain is not what it used to be.

With over 3,182 stores across the globe, Chipotle has been a favorite with customers for fast and affordable Mexican cuisine since it was first founded in 1993.

The ability to completely customize each meal and see food made fresh to order has been a successful business plan that appealed to many and gave an edge to the food chain that its competitors lacked.

Article continues after ad

However, it seems the tides might be turning against the company after a TikToker made a video on the “downfall of Chipotle” and her viewers were largely in support.

Article continues after ad

Jeanine Amapola posted on the platform to share her thoughts, saying, “I was so desperate for food today and I was short on time so I went to Chipotle, which I never go to anymore, and [now] I feel like I know why.”

Listing off ways in which the experience had disappointed her, Jeanine claimed the “quality is not there” and prices had increased for little in return, with a “one little bowl” going from $9 to $14. As well as this, Jeanine alleged that stores now were “very dirty” and “chaotic”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“When I was in there they were dropping things, they were rushing, there was children screaming… I just wanted to be out of there literally as fast as possible,” she said, swearing by Cava Grill now instead — a Mediterranean food chain.

Article continues after ad

And for the most part, Jeanine’s viewers were all on board; “I swear Chipotle hasn’t been the same since like 2020. It used to hit every single time before then but now it’s just ok and definitely overpriced.”

Article continues after ad

“Not to mention you can’t even order ahead now [because] you know for a damn fact they are gonna give you a bowl full of air,” another said.

Nonetheless, some still stuck by Chipotle and theorized it had been an issue with the specific restaurant Jeanine had visited; “Must just be your Chipotle. Mine is never chaotic. And I ask for [guacamole] on the side, so they fill that entire side cup up generously.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.