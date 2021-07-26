What is Charli D’Amelio’s secret TikTok? Hidden account reaches massive milestone

Charli D’Amelio’s secret TikTok account continues to pop off, reaching over 11 million followers despite Charli herself not advertising it anywhere.

When fans first started discovering Charli’s secret account, she reached the monumental milestone of 1 million followers in just a day, one of the fastest to ever do it.

While the TikTok account is a clear separation from Charli’s main one, fans want all the D’Amelio content they can get, and they’re still finding this account despite no promotion of it.

To make matters even harder for fans, the account goes under a name you could never randomly attribute to Charli, with simply a string of numbers rather than a name or obvious signifier.

After reaching the 1m milestone in a day, the hidden account — named user4350486101671 has been on a steady incline and is well on its way to being one of the most followed on the app.

On it, Charli posts fairly simple, generic TikToks, dancing and singing with friends and family.

At the time of writing, the most recent example is this video, which features other TikTok stars such as sister Dixie’s boyfriend Noah Beck, dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Sh*t.’

It’s unclear why Charli decided to make this new account but her fans are already loving it and have followed her in hordes – over 11 million, to be exact.

What makes this feat even more impressive is that Charli hasn’t actually plugged the channel anywhere, with the account thriving based purely on her most dedicated fans randomly finding it.

It’s fair to say that, at just 17 years old, Charli commands a bigger and more dedicated fanbase than any of us could ever dream of.