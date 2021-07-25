Fortnite teases upcoming crossovers for Charli D’Amelio, Family Guy, Lord of the Rings, more

Fortnite has been rolling out some incredible crossovers in recent months, and now, they’re aiming to implement more with a recent survey sent out to some Fortnite players worldwide.

Fortnite‘s in-game item shop is one of the many aspects that helped the game rise to the number-one title worldwide when it was released back in 2017. The item shop brings some incredible skins every day, and players have been loving recent collaborations.

With NBA superstar LeBron James being one of the more notable collaborations in recent times, Epic is once again reaching out to players to gauge their interest in possible partnerships they would add in the near future.

There’s some standout names among the list that was sent out to players, and we’re going to take a close look at this recent survey.

New survey teases possible Charli D’Amelio skins and more

It’s rather common for Epic Games to send out surveys to players on possible additions coming to the game that they’re currently looking into. Back in May, they sent out a survey with some possible skin collaborations, which ranged from Naruto to Wanda Vision.

Now, ShiinaBR has posted a new survey that they’ve sent to players, and it appears the list of possible skins or items coming in the future is vastly more extensive this time around.

With separate categories that range from Influencers such as Charli D’Amelio and Dr. Lupo to animated shows such as Family Guy and Haikyuu. there’s lots of possibilities that could come in the future.

Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises. I’ll just post some of the most interesting ones here! 👀 Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4il4WJJMiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 25, 2021

Some of the options that are within the survey include:

TimTheTatMan

Dixie D’Amelio

Tom and Jerry

Spongebob Squarepants

Naruto

Ed Sheeran

Final Fantasy

Among Us

There’s a lot of topics they’re looking for opinions on, and with Fortnite releasing new ICON Series skins every other week it seems, we could see some incredible cosmetics in the near future.