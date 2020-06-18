Charli D'Amelio's new secret TikTok hits 1 million followers in a day

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has made a secret new TikTok account, and somehow reached over 1 million followers in just one day.

For many budding TikTok creators, Charli D’Amelio is the epitome of success. She has become the platform’s most followed star, with almost 65 million followers at the time of writing, based almost entirely on her fun dance videos with her friends.

But, unbeknownst to anyone, Charli started up a brand new TikTok account and has already reached more followers than many of us could ever dream of.

Advertisement

Having recently left the popular Hype House collective with sister Dixie, Charli is clearly paving her own way and setting a path that thousands of young people are now going to be looking to emulate.

Sometimes, though, having so many eyes on you must be a daunting prospect – and that’s why Charli appears to have created what people believe is a secondary spam account, separate from her main one.

Advertisement

Under the guise of ‘Barley D’Amelio’, Charli takes on the role of her own twin sister who has been told that she is “not allowed TikTok,” building somewhat of a character rather than simply being Charli.

This was first shown in a video posted on June 17, under the username @barleydamelio12345432, which has already picked up 4.4 million plays and over 900k likes.

In the time since, she has posted seven more videos of herself dancing and speaking to her audience, keeping up the ‘Barley’ moniker throughout.

Advertisement

It’s unclear why Charli decided to make this new account, or why she chose to play a character rather than simply remain Charli, but obviously her fans are already loving it and have followed her in hordes – over 1 million, to be exact, and little under 4 million likes in the time since the account was made.

What makes this feat even more impressive is that Charli hasn’t actually plugged her new channel anywhere yet, with the account thriving based purely off of her most dedicated fans randomly finding it.

It’s fair to say that, at 16 years old, both Charli and Barley are living their wildest dreams.