Charli D’Amelio responds to lawsuit rumors against Sheeraz Hasan

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has responded to claims that she and her family have hit Sheeraz Hasan with a lawsuit after she was used to promote a FAME ‘masterclass’.

After rising to the top of the ranks on TikTok, Charli D’Amelio’s star has never been higher. She’s appeared in Super Bowl commercials, penned her own book, signed multiple brand deals, and starred in her a reality show about her family.

However, wherever fame goes, controversy soon follows. Most recently, the 17-year-old has been embroiled in a bit of drama with Sheeraz Hasan who runs the FAME marketing agency.

The media agency used a video of Charli, alongside a number of other media superstars, to promote their services and FAME ‘masterclass’ that would help people “become famous.” However, the D’Amelio’s apparently issued a legal letter to Sheeraz to remove her from the clip.

Speaking to TMZ in late August, “the man who controls Hollywood” said that the D’Amelio’s “need FAME” to get ratings on their Hulu show and suggested that they call their legal team and ask them to back down.

That eventually got around to Charli who, while out for dinner with her family on September 2, finally responded to questions about the situation with Hasan.

However, it wasn’t quite the fiery response that some might expect. “I know a lot of things but I don’t know that,” she said, brushing off the repeated follow-up questions as Dixie laughed at her answer.

Timestamp of 0:30

While some members of the paparazzi continued to promote the FAME by Sheeraz name as the sisters left their dinner, the TikTok pair ignored them and carried on.

There is no telling if the supposed legal situation between them will be rectified anytime soon or if it will drag on for a little while longer yet but it seems as if the D’Amelio’s aren’t too fussed.