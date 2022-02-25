TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio & Khaby Lame meet IRL and fans are loving it

The two most followed creators on TikTok, Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame, met up in real life, and fans loved seeing the two huge influencers interacting.

Charli D’Amelio started uploading TikTok videos in 2019, and she quickly went viral with her popular dance videos. In the years since, she has garnered an enormous fanbase, and is now the most followed account on TikTok with over 136 million.

While Charli was firmly in top spot for a while, in 2021 comedy creator Khaby Lame started rising through the ranks with his hilarious videos reacting to some of the internet’s most bizarre life hacks.

He surpassed huge creators like Addison Rae and Bella Poarch in followers, and now he sits just 4 million behind Charli with 132 million followers. Fans have been keeping an eye on the numbers for a while as it looks like Khaby could be set to overtake Charli soon, but this has created some rivalry in the comment sections of both of their videos.

Now, the two iconic creators have met up in real life, and many fans loved seeing the top two most-followed TikTokers in the same room.

On her Instagram story, Charli was documenting her day at the Prada FW22 show, and after showing her outfit and some clips from the runway, she surprised fans with a picture of her next to none other than Khaby. Khaby even reposted it on his own Instagram story.

CHARLI AND KHABY? i didn’t expect that omg pic.twitter.com/FcivEOLrk1 — lily (@lilysdamelio) February 25, 2022

Fans were freaking out, with many saying that they “did not expect” the two to meet in person, describing them as the “king and queen of TikTok.”

It’s not clear how soon Khaby will surpass Charli, if he actually does, but the two popular creators seem to be on good terms either way, with some fans hoping that they’ll get a TikTok collab sometime in the future.