YouTuber Airrack explains why he rejected Jake Paul's Team 10 offer

Popular YouTuber Eric ‘Airrack’ Decker has explained why he’s decided to turn down Jake Paul’s offer of joining the Team 10 house, noting that it might not be in the best interests of his channel.

In the last few months, Airrack has skyrocketed to popularity on YouTube thanks to his unique videos and interactions with creators like Logan Paul and David Dobrik. The American is fast approaching 500,000 subscribers and has garnered the attention of Logan’s brother, Jake.

So much so, that Jake offered Decker the chance to join him in the Team 10 house as one of his new roommates.

While Airrack has been taking part in the challenges laid out by the Paul brother, he isn’t all that interested in joining up with him or his housemates.

During his newest upload, the YouTuber explained that he spurned Paul’s invite – acknowledging that it’s a situation that he didn’t think he’d find himself in back when he was first finding his feet on the platform.

“With the growth, with the success of the channel, there have been a ton of opportunities that six months ago would have been a dream come true,” he said, noting that some of those opportunities aren’t in the “best interests of the channel.”

Airrack continued: “Living with Jake Paul, in the Team 10 house, feels like one of those opportunities,” before complimenting the Paul brother on all his success.

“As much of opportunity as that is, as cool as that might sound, seeing the way that we have built this channel in the last six months gives me full confidence that we don’t need to move into a certain house, be associated with a certain person to be successful on the platform.”

Decker also revealed that he’s had doubts previously about whether or not he could stand out from the crowd by himself on YouTube, but his rise to stardom has shown him to be wrong.

Some fans might be disappointed that he’s not joining up with a content collective like Paul’s, but Airrack will, undoubtedly, continue to make his unique video regardless.