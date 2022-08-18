Catherine McBroom’s name disappears from her own skincare brand: 1212 Gateway

Two years after launching her own skincare brand, 1212 Gateway, it appears that Catherine McBroom has been dropped by the brand after removing her likeness from the website.

Austin and Catherine McBroom are among the biggest vloggers on YouTube with over 18.8m fans subscribed to their channel.

Catherine launched her own skincare brand in 2020 called: 1212 Gateway. Just a few months later it was met with backlash throughout social media for broken and damaged orders.

Now, McBroom’s likeness has been removed from the company’s website.

Catherine McBroom’s name removed from skincare website

When Catherine McBroom first started 1212 Gateway, the website’s “Who are we?” page featured a photo of McBroom beside a paragraph of text describing her.

Under a “Meet the Founder” heading, the website described why Catherine McBroom decided to start the company.

1212 Gateway Catherine McBroom founded 1212 Gateway skincare in 2020.

On August 18, the 1212 Gateway website was updated and McBroom’s section of the website was removed.

Now, it says “Meet the Brand” with an excerpt from the company’s CEO.

It reads: “Our mission is to provide eco-focused cosmetics and a lifestyle that embodies health and wellness. We love transparency, we love to communicate, and we sure love making things! I am proud to work with a talented team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to the 1212 gateway experience. – Ian Rice, CEO”

1212 Gateway’s website now has a “Meet the Brand” section instead of Catherine’s feature.

It’s unknown whether Catherine has been fully removed from the company, or if it’s a simple redesign choice, but it’s clear that someone decided to remove her from the website after two years.

