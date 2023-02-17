Carmel High School staff condemn “racist” TikTok videos made by students

Staff from Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana have condemned “racist” videos made by students after the school started going viral across social media as viewers became enamored by the facilities.

If you’ve taken a scroll or two through TikTok recently, you’ve likely come across Carmel High School and its extravagant facilities.

The high school shot to social media fame in mid-February when students took TikTok viewers on a tour of the school, showing that they’ve got a huge theater, a planetarium, an auto shop, multiple cafeterias, as well as massive sports facilities, and a state of the art esports room. The viral success has got plenty of students wishing that their high school had such luxuries.

However, the school has also come under fire in recent days, as students had reportedly made “racist” videos impersonating teachers and members of staff.

Carmel High School staff blast “racist” videos amid viral TikToks

The videos, which have since been removed from TikTok, were posted by three students and reportedly had AI impersonate members of staff. The actual content of the videos has not been shared.

“As an organization committed to diversity and inclusion, the Carmel Central School District Board of Education is appalled at, and condemns, these recent videos, along with the blatant racism, hatred, and disregard for humanity displayed in some of them,” the Carmel school board said in a statement addressing the videos.

“We do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or racism, either in our programs, or from the members of our District. We hold everyone in our school system to standards of basic respect and human decency. No one is as strong as all of us, and together we can work to unite and send a strong message to all that racism and all forms of hatred have no place in our schools.”

Screenshot via Facebook The statement, in full, from the Carmel High School board.

There hasn’t been any word about punishments for the students involved, but Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville said he was “pleased” by the actions taken by the school district, according to The Journal News.

The school has continued to go viral across social media, with additional videos being made about the facilities and daily routines.