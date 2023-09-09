xQc confronted by TikTok troll in London IRL stream

xQx was IRL livestreaming when a Tikok troll stopped him and told him off for allegedly “Trimmalizing”, which is not a real word, a red light.

xQc had been IRL live streaming his experiences in London on his Twitch account as he prepared for the Sidemen charity match.

He is competing in the upcoming 2023 Sidemen charity match as a goalkeeper, and had been touring around the streets of the UK’s capital. But things got scary for the world-famous streamer after a troll argued with him and his friends while pretending to be the “east to west trimmalizer” of London.

xQc and TikTok Troll have an argument in the streets of London

In the clip, a random man stopped xQx, leaned a hand on his bike and told xQc and his friend Zoil off for violating a mysterious “trimmalizer” road law.

xQc appeared confused as the man told him and Zoil, “you two are trimmalizing the red light.”

“I didn’t see it,” a befuddled xQc responded. “I’m a tourist, I didn’t see the red light.”

The TikTok troll still didn’t stop. “You are trimmalizing the roads from the east to the west.”

Zoil and xQc joked at the whole situation as the man refused to move out of the way, saying that the interaction was “unskippable dialogue.”

But after 7 minutes of being held up by the troll xQc was fed up of the troll, telling Zoil, “Let’s just get a beer and go home.”

xQc fans make “trimmalizing” a meme

Despite their favorite streamer being fed up and upset by the situation, xQc’s stream fans managed to find humour in the situation.

“He handled that well, the trimmelizer is a timed event and many people fails his quest like zoil.”

“Nice to see xQc managing to get the good ending to the Trimmalizer Questline on his first run of the London level.”

xQc will soon compete in the annual Sidemen charity match that features some of the world’s most famous social media icons – like Chunks, JiDion, Kai Cenat, and of course xQc himself.