Below Deck’s Camille Lamb drops huge Love Island casting hint

Below Deck icon Camille Lamb has hinted at a potential appearance on Love Island in one of her recent Instagram posts.

The star rose to fame after her appearance on the hit Bravo series, and since then she’s been looking for other opportunities to reappear on her fans’ screens.

And, if rumours are to be believed, her latest post could mean that she’s found that opportunity, on one of the biggest reality TV shows in the world: Love Island.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck star Camille Lamb hints at Love Island casting on Instagram

In her new post on her Instagram page, Camille Lamb posed while looking at her phone. The caption reads: “I got a text!!!”, one of the main catchphrases of the show.

What makes the post even more cryptic are the palm tree and thinking emojis Camille also posted in the caption, which could indicate that she’s traveling somewhere hot soon. Maybe the Love Island villa?

She’s previously said that she’d want to go on the show, saying on Instagram: “I want to build a brand, I guess, and I want to be open to whatever opportunity comes. Like Love Island, I really wanna do Love Island, so yeah.”

Article continues after ad

Camille joined the Below Deck team in Season 10, where she enjoyed one of the most dramatic runs in the series’ history.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She was in a boatmance with Ben, fired by Captain Sandy Yawn, and then caught in a love triangle with new stew Leigh-Ann. She has also previously divided fans after the launch of her OnlyFans account.

Lamb was split between two roles, on the interior and exterior, during Season 10. Not excelling in either of the positions left her open to criticism and after clashing with multiple personalities on the St. David super yacht, she’s now “done” with the drama.

Article continues after ad

For more updates on what the Below Deck team are up to now, check out the status on Daisy and Colin’s relationship from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.